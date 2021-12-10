Redmond School District to debrief after lockdown: What went well, what didn’t?

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ridgeview High School went into a lockdown for about 100 minutes Thursday while police investigated a report of a student on campus with a gun, but they later said no gun was found and no arrests were made.

The school district now plans to debrief, and discuss what went well during the lockdown and what did not, in terms of timely communication and other factors.

The lockdown began approximately around 12:30 p.m., and at 1:35 p.m., the district issued a statement announcing the school was in a lockdown.

Some parents expressed frustration that they were not notified of the lockdown sooner and instead learned of it from their children's text messages.

However, Redmond School District Public Information Officer Sheila Miller says the first priority in a lockdown situation is to make sure every student and staff member inside the building is safe, and communication outside the school follows.

The last lockdown in the Redmond School District was in September of 2019, at Elton Gregory Middle School.

