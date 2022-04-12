Bend police chief discusses recently revised pursuit prohibition, exceptions policy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police recently did not pursue a fugitive driving a stolen car east of town due to the agency's pursuit prohibition policy, which has limited exceptions and also offers prevention and intervention strategies to avoid potentially dangerous chases.

As it turned out, Bend police did join in a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy pursuit of the driver, because no other deputies were in the area. The suspect eventually crashed into two fences in Crook County and was arrested after the car got stuck on a large rock.

The policy was revised last year, and NewsChannel 21's Jack Hirsh is talking with Police Chief Mike Krantz about what the 15-page policy entails. His report is coming up at 5 on KTVZ.

Here is that policy, as posted publicly by the department.

