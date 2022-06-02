Woman’s body found at property on Cloverdale Road; DCSO leading death investigation

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman whose body was found late Tuesday night at a property along Cloverdale Road east of Sisters, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office received a report around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday of a deceased woman on a property in the 60000 block of Cloverdale Road, just off U.S. Highway 20 and close to the area’s fire station, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Deputies responded and notified detectives, who responded to the scene. Janes said the county medical examiner, the District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police crime lab have been involved in the investigation.

“At this time, the cause of death is unknown,” Janes said in a brief news release. “Detectives and the medical examiner are working to determine the cause of death.”

“It is still early on in the investigation,” he added, “and further information will be released at a later time.”

