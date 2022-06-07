Body found in burning NE Bend townhome; arson suspected, person of interest in custody

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters called to a burning northeast Bend townhome early Tuesday morning found a body inside, and investigators suspect the fire was deliberately set. A person of interest was taken into custody several blocks away, police said.

Police and Bend Fire & Rescue responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to multiple reports of smoke and activated sprinklers in an apartment complex at Daggett Townhomes in the 2000 block of NE Daggett Lane, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from a two-story unit of a multi-unit complex and flames on the second floor, Miller said.

Firefighters entered and found a deceased person on the first floor of the apartment, Miller said. Police detectives were called to the scene.

The fire is under investigation on suspicion of arson, Miller said.

During the investigation into the fire’s cause, a person of interest was located several blocks away and is currently in police custody, Miller said.

An investigation in the cause of the person’s death is underway, the police spokeswoman said. The person has not been positively identified and family have not yet been notified.

“There are no outstanding suspects and there is no ongoing danger to the public,” Miller said in a news release.

It took firefighters about an hour to control the blaze. Miller said the American Red Cross is assisting neighbors whose townhomes received water damage when the sprinkler system activated.

Miller said more information in the ongoing investigation will be released when available.