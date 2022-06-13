‘The time has come’: Deschutes DA, Bend councilor call for traffic cameras to curb deadly crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel is advocating for red light and speed enforcement cameras, to help reduce the danger of fatal car crashes.

Hummel says he currently has 15 active homicide cases being prosecuted in his office, dating back to 2019 -- and the majority (9-10) involve charges of vehicular homicide.

"As we have more residents, and more tourists on the roads, we have more crashes -- and more deaths from crashes," Hummel told NewsChannel 21. "This is why I support the introduction of photo radar and photo red light enforcement. There’s always been a reluctance for this in Deschutes County, but the time has come."

He says the areas he'd most like to see camera and radar speed enforcement include the Bend Parkway and Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond.

"I pushed hard on this for years," the DA said, but former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter "was always against it. He said traffic stops were an opportunity for his officers to connect with the community. He said they would stop people and often give them warnings and educate them on why the way they were driving was unsafe.

"He shut down the conversation about photo enforcement. Now that Porter is retired, photo enforcement is gaining traction. Bend City Councilor Broadman is a big advocate," Hummel said, stressing that it's about safety and education, such as large signs, not generating revenue from tickets.

It's up to individual city councils to implement cameras in their cities, or Deschutes County Commissioners can choose to implement them outside of incorporated areas.

