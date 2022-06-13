‘The time has come’: Deschutes DA, Bend councilor call for traffic cameras to curb deadly crashes
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel is advocating for red light and speed enforcement cameras, to help reduce the danger of fatal car crashes.
Hummel says he currently has 15 active homicide cases being prosecuted in his office, dating back to 2019 -- and the majority (9-10) involve charges of vehicular homicide.
"As we have more residents, and more tourists on the roads, we have more crashes -- and more deaths from crashes," Hummel told NewsChannel 21. "This is why I support the introduction of photo radar and photo red light enforcement. There’s always been a reluctance for this in Deschutes County, but the time has come."
He says the areas he'd most like to see camera and radar speed enforcement include the Bend Parkway and Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond.
"I pushed hard on this for years," the DA said, but former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter "was always against it. He said traffic stops were an opportunity for his officers to connect with the community. He said they would stop people and often give them warnings and educate them on why the way they were driving was unsafe.
"He shut down the conversation about photo enforcement. Now that Porter is retired, photo enforcement is gaining traction. Bend City Councilor Broadman is a big advocate," Hummel said, stressing that it's about safety and education, such as large signs, not generating revenue from tickets.
It's up to individual city councils to implement cameras in their cities, or Deschutes County Commissioners can choose to implement them outside of incorporated areas.
Noah Chast will have more from Hummel, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and City Councilor Anthony Broadman tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.
Comments
5 Comments
if Krantz is in favor of it, that means it is bad for the public by and large.
Do it ! As much as the officers may want to “educate” drivers during traffic stops there are not enough officers or stops made to make a dent in the amount of education needed. Also, getting a ticket and paying a fine is, I imagine, a bit more memorable than being educated during a traffic stop. We have great technology that saves law enforcement hours and takes human error out of the picture (pun intended). Let’s use it to our advantage!
With the poor driving habits that so many have developed in our city there should be an enormous amount of dollars coming in! Then we can construct that WALL along the Parkway .
No. Red light cameras are no more than thinly disguised ways to enhance revenue.
Terrible idea. The problems with these cameras are well known (see San Diego, etc…), but really it comes down to nothing more than a revenue grab by city governments. Next they’ll need more staff to process the citations and deliver notices. City Police Chiefs don’t like the use of these cameras one bit, but only the courageous will come out publicly to oppose them because they don’t wish to bite the hand (the city council approves the chief’s budget) that feeds them. It’s a dystopian way of altering behavior, it’s ineffective at preventing crashes, and seldom welcomed in any community,