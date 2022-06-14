Central Oregon drug agents, aided by SWAT teams, conducting four raids in Culver, Madras

Public asked to avoid locations while operations underway

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents, assisted by SWAT teams, support aircraft and several law enforcement agencies, were conducting four raids Tuesday in Culver and Madras, and asked people to avoid the areas while the search warrants were being executed.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team was being assisted in the raids by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Deschutes and Crook County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said.

The four Jefferson County search warrants were in two Culver locations – Southwest Ford Lane near South Adams Drive, and Southwest Feather Drive near Jericho Lane – and two in Madras, Southwest Dover Lane near Highway 26 and Southwest Bear Drive near the Culver Highway.

“There are no outstanding suspects or dangers to the community at large,” Vander Kamp said in an initial news release.

However, he asked that people avoid the areas while the search warrants are executed and noted “there may be some minor traffic delays until the mid-morning.”