Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives investigate shooting at large gathering of juveniles west of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities released a few initial details Wednesday about a shooting that occurred during a large gathering of juveniles off Skyliners Road west of Bend late Tuesday night.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes confirmed a shooting was reported around 11 p.m. during the "very large gathering" off milepost 4 of Skyliners Road, in the area of Forest Service Road 4606.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries,” Janes said, adding, “There is no immediate threat to the public at this time.”

Bend, county and Oregon State Police were called to the scene.

Janes said sheriff’s detectives “are still actively working the case,” so he could not release too many details, but might have more information to share on Thursday.