Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher arrested on charges of possessing explicit images of children

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher was arrested in a raid on his home Thursday morning, accused of possessing explicit images of children and uploading online a video containing child sexual abuse.

Bend police received a report on August 11 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force indicating a video containing child sexual abuses had been uploaded and linked to the digital devices of Erik Duane Ekstrom, 35, of Bend, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Further investigation revealed more tips from the task force that returned to Ekstrom’s digital devices, Miller said.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Bend police executed a search warrant at Ekstrom’s home on Northeast Viking Avenue, Miller said.

Several digital devices were seized, and Ekstrom was arrested and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, a Class C felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned on initial charges on Friday afternoon.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ian Macdonnell through the county non-emergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911.

A welcome letter in August 2021 from the Highland Elementary School principal indicated Ekstrom was a former Highland student and his father was a former principal. It said he had taught music for a decade in Minnesota.

Online records in Oregon and Minnesota list no criminal history for Ekstrom.

An online posting by Ekstrom said he was born and raised in Bend, moving to Minnesota in 2006 to attend St. Olaf College.

Ekstrom also has been serving as music director at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, where a biography lists other aspects of his background, including graduating from Summit High in 2006.