AMBER Alert issued after car stolen in SE Portland with 7-year-old girl sleeping inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities issued an AMBER Alert Sunday night for a 7-year-old girl who was sleeping in a car in SE Portland when the car was stolen.

Here's the Portland Police Bureau news release on the theft:

On Sunday, at 6:50 p.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to a stolen vehicle call where the victim’s child was asleep in the car. This incident occurred in the area of Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Police are actively searching for 7 year-old Yamilet Martinez and the stolen vehicle, a 2011 black Honda Civic with no (license) plates.

Yamilet is Latina and stands 4 foot 5 inches and weighs approximately 97 pounds. Yamilet is wearing pink shoes (same as in the photo) and has a hair style similar to the one in the photo. Yamilet is wearing a yellow shirt that says, “Be kind to each other” on it.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone who sees Yamilet or a similar-looking Honda Civic to call 911. Other tips or information can be emailed to Missing Person's Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov.