Bend man, 70, slain east of the city; DCSO says homicide suspect no longer in area

(Update: Detectives investigating homicide, suspect not believed to be in area)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 70-year-old Bend man was killed in a homicide just east of the city early Sunday morning, prompting an initial warning to residents, but Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives later said they don’t believe a suspect is still in the area.

The Tri-County Major Incident team, led by the sheriff’s office, was on scene throughout the day, investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and collecting evidence, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Initially termed a suspicious death investigation, nearby residents had been advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area.

Janes released few details but said deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 21000 block of Los Serranos Drive, off Butler Market and Hamby roads, “for a reported deceased male,” described as a 70-year-old Bend man.

“Upon the initial investigation, the death was determined to be suspicious,” Janes said in a brief news release.

In an update late Sunday afternoon, Janes said it had been deemed a homicide but added. "Detectives do not believe there is still a suspect in the vicinity of the crime scene."

Janes told NewsChannel 21 earlier he could not confirm police-scanner reports that a resident along the road had called 911 to report that someone was in their driveway who had been shot.

The scanner reports indicated Bend police also responded to help establish a perimeter and a K-9 team was called in. Oregon State Police and a SWAT team also went to the scene and a command post was established near Pine Nursery Park.

Officers initially were looking for a man riding a bicycle, but Janes said later they had contacted the man and that he turned out to be a neighborhood resident who was not involved.

We'll have more details as they are made available by authorities.