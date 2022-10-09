Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer

(Update: Sheriff's office IDs homicide victim; friend offers background)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff's deputies on Monday identified a 70-year-old Bend man who was killed in a homicide just east of the city early Sunday morning,

Sergeant Jayson Janes identified the victim as Leonard Raymond Peverieri, but offered no new information on the cause of death or other details, other than that “detectives are continuing to gather and analyze evidence in this case.”

Anyone with “information relevant to this case” was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911. Janes also said that “Mr. Peverieri’s family is requesting privacy during this time.”

NewsChannel 21 was contacted Monday by someone who said Peverieri was a friend and former client who was a real estate investor and developer.

"He was an active, ambitious gentleman -- a nice guy," Jim Floyd said.

County property tax records show Peverieri owned several properties, including a home on Los Serranos Drive, and also bought the tiny town of Millican east of Bend in 2010.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo will have more in a report coming up on our 5 p.m. newscast.

The Tri-County Major Incident team, led by the sheriff’s office, was on scene throughout the day Sunday, investigating the circumstances surrounding Peverieri's death and collecting evidence.

Initially termed a suspicious death investigation, nearby residents had been advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area.

Janes said deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 21000 block of Los Serranos Drive, off Butler Market and Hamby roads, on a report of a deceased man.

“Upon the initial investigation, the death was determined to be suspicious,” Janes said in a brief initial news release.

In an update later Sunday, Janes said it had been determined to be a homicide but added, "Detectives do not believe there is still a suspect in the vicinity of the crime scene."

Janes told NewsChannel 21 Sunday he could not confirm police-scanner reports that a resident along the road had called 911 to report that someone was in their driveway who had been shot.

The scanner reports indicated Bend police also responded to help establish a perimeter and a K-9 team was called in. Oregon State Police and a SWAT team also went to the scene and a command post was established near Pine Nursery Park.

Officers initially were looking for a man riding a bicycle, but Janes said later they had contacted the man and that he turned out to be a neighborhood resident who was not involved.