Crime And Courts
By
Published 11:27 AM

Victims frustrated after several car thefts and break-ins in Bend; couple arrested

Redmond resident's pickup after it was allegedly stolen
Ashley Kercher
Redmond resident's pickup after it was allegedly stolen

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the past few weeks, there were several car thefts and break-ins around Bend. Two people have been arrested in connection with the crimes, but the victims are still left dealing with the aftermath

In on instance, a Redmond couple had their pickup stolen in Bend, driven around, damaged and vandalized. It was later recovered in Salem.

Another Bend resident had their car broken into while they were in their home. All of the belongings inside the car, including luggage, paperwork and all of their young child's clothing.

Bend Police received several reports between Oct. 11 and Oct. 30 of stolen vehicles and car break-ins throughout the city, primarily in northeast Bend, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

A Bend man and a Salem woman have been arrested for a series of car thefts and break-ins over the past few weeks, police said Friday as they asked the public for any information about other possible victims.

Noah Chast will be speaking to the victims and with Bend PD, and will have the full report tonight on NewsChannel 21.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

