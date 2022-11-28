Bend police seek suspect in two assaults Sunday in Hunnell Road area

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police said Monday they are looking for a 35-year-old Bend man who is a suspect in two Sunday assaults in the Hunnell Road homeless encampment area.

The suspect in both cases were identified as Kenneth James Sommerset, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a man stumbling southbound on U.S. Highway 97 near Empire Avenue with blood all over his face, Miller said.

The alleged victim told officers a man had pistol-whipped him on Hunnell Road. Miller said he reported a man approached him and struck him with what may have been a CO2 gun, pointed it at him and emptied the victim’s pockets, taking his wallet and cigarettes.

The victim was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment of his injuries.

In a separate incident Sunday evening, Miller said Sommerset is suspected of spraying bear spray into another person’s face during an argument.

Miller said Sommerset is expected to face charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and second-degree aggravated assault.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Bend police at 541-693-6911.