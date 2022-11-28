Ian Cranston due to be sentenced in Sept. 2021 fatal Bend shooting of Barry Washington, Jr.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sentencing is set for Monday afternoon for Ian Cranston, the Redmond man who shot and killed Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, after a jury earlier this month convicted him of manslaughter but not murder.

On Tuesday, November 15th, after a closely watched, two-week trial and more than six hours of deliberation, a Deschutes County jury acquitted Cranston on a second-degree murder charge but found him guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter for firing the fatal shot -- an act he said and testified was in self-defense, after being punched by Washington.

On the night of Sept. 19, 2021, Cranston shot and killed Barry Washington on a sidewalk outside The Capitol, a bar in downtown Bend. Cranston was angry with Washington because Washington had complimented Cranston’s fiancée and would not, he said, leave them alone.

Under Measure 11 sentencing guidelines, a manslaughter conviction carries a 10-year maximum prison sentence. State law defines manslaughter as an act "committed recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."

The jury also convicted Cranston on charges of first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Defense attorney Kevin Sali told reporters after the verdict that the conviction will be appealed, based on several court rulings in the case.

The sentencing hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Beth Bagley.

Noah Chast will be in the courtroom and will have a full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.