Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – With the help of the community, a 17-year-old Bend resident and his 18-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in last month's burglary of The Reptile Zone in northeast Bend and the stolen animals have been recovered, police said Wednesday.

Security video on Nov. 28 showed two people wearing masks had removed an air conditioning unit from a window at The Reptile Zone in the 500 block of NE Greenwood Avenue and entered the business overnight, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

They stole three snakes, two frogs, a turtle, the business’s tip jar and other merchandize, including cages. Miller said an estimate of the stolen and damaged property topped $3,000.

“Community assistance and an investigation led Bend Police to identify a 17-year-old Bend resident as a suspect in the burglary,” Miller said in a news release.

Officers on Tuesday contacted the teen at his home in the 1200 block of Northwest Lexington Avenue, Miller said.

“The 17-year-old admitted that he and his girlfriend … 18, had burglarized the business and stolen the animals,” she added.

The stolen reptiles and merchandize were found in the couple’s home and were recovered and released to the business owner.

Both teens are are charged with first-degree theft and second-degree burglary, Miller said. The 18-year-old was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and the male was booked into the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.