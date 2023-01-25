Deschutes County Jail plans to add two nurses for program to help inmates get off drugs

But nursing shortage seen nationwide may affect March starting date

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In partnership with Ideal Option, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office plans to hire two nurses to carry out a Medication-Assisted Treatment program in the jail.

The program is Phase 2 of the jail's plan to reduce the growing drug problem that’s affecting not only the jail, but the community at large.

Phase 1 of their plan was Operation Guardian Angel, which started about a year ago, in which a deputy is sent out patrolling and works to help those facing drug addictions. If the deputy finds someone experiencing a drug addiction crisis, they’re trained to help that individual or family work through the crisis with a medication-assisted program.

The Medication-Assisted Program is tentatively set to begin in March. However, the jail is struggling to find nurses, a nexus of the nationwide nurse shortage.

Sheriff's Captain Michael Shults said Tuesday the Medication-Assisted Treatment Program is a different way of tackling the problem.

“Instead of starting with therapy and behavioral health, and then drug assist, it does it different. It starts with medication first,” Shults said. "Individuals coming into our cycle are many times not stabilized, but we want to start them on a system where we start them with medication, start them getting stabilized, using that medication throughout their course of therapy and mental health services to get them to change behavior."

With this change, Shults hopes to see a lower arrest rate and fewer court order violations.

A medical professional will assess inmates, to determine if they are qualified for the program.

Bole Gbadebo is speaking with Shults to find out more about the Medication-Assisted Program and its goals.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.