‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team has been following a drug called Xylazine that has been used as an adulterant in fentanyl. The drug has been suspected in a recent overdose.

Smithsonian Magazine reports the animal sedative is showing up in street drugs nationwide and is dangerous, even deadly, becoming increasingly prevalent in overdose deaths.

CODE Team Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said Xylazine is a central nervous system veterinarians use to sedate equines and livestock.

"DEA reports that limited scientific research has been conducted on the effects of xylazine on the human body. Still, anecdotal reports from around the PNW indicate that users experience effects similar to opioids," Vander Kamp said.

