Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
today at 12:03 PM
Published 11:59 AM

‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest

CODE Team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team has been following a drug called Xylazine that has been used as an adulterant in fentanyl. The drug has been suspected in a recent overdose.

Smithsonian Magazine reports the animal sedative is showing up in street drugs nationwide and is dangerous, even deadly, becoming increasingly prevalent in overdose deaths.

CODE Team Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said Xylazine is a central nervous system veterinarians use to sedate equines and livestock.

"DEA reports that limited scientific research has been conducted on the effects of xylazine on the human body. Still, anecdotal reports from around the PNW indicate that users experience effects similar to opioids," Vander Kamp said.

Kelsey McGee will have more on the drug and its use, how CODE is monitoring the drug in Central Oregon, and why it's being used. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content