Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT

(Update: Adding comments from sergeant on scene)

Several people detained; drug agent says such labs pose risks of fires, explosions, burns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A raid Wednesday morning on a northeast Bend duplex that’s been the subject of numerous investigations turned up a surprise – an active, dangerous drug lab allegedly used to extract the hallucinogen DMT, officials said.

Acting partially on a citizen tip, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, working with the sheriff’s office SWAT Team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, executed a search warrant around 8 a.m. on a home in the 1400 block of Northeast Tucson Way, Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

During the raid, an active, clandestine lab alleged to extract dimethyltryptamine (DMT) was located on the property, Vander Kamp said.

DMT is a powerful psychedelic drug that occurs naturally in many plants and animals, including humans. It’s structurally similar to psilocybin and is known to produce short-acting, intense visual hallucinations.

‘Illicit DMT labs present serious concerns over possible fires, explosions and chemical burns,” Vander Kamp said in a news release.

“This scene is currently stable, and no evacuations have been ordered,” the sergeant added. “However, investigators ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.”

The Oregon State Police Clandestine Lab Team, Oregon Health Authority and Oregon DEQ responded to help investigators safely deactivate, dismantle and decontaminate the lab.

Several people have been detained, Vander Kamp said, and no injuries have been reported. He said more information will be released as available.

“The house was the subject of multiple investigations,” Vander Kamp told NewsChannel 21. “However, the lab was a surprise.”

Sgt. Jason Wall told NewsChannel 21 on scene that the lab was located mainly in the garage of the residence. He said the OHA will determine when the home is rendered safe.

Wall said law enforcement took extra care to dismantle the lab due to the unknown volatility of the chemicals being used and the location.

"The majority of residences have a common wall or a shared wall per code," he said. "More likely than not, these walls are concrete. However, an explosion might be able to penetrate that wall. This is a very family-friendly neighborhood. There are two schools within 1,000 feet of this location -- day cares, as well as churches. So the chance of injury or peripheral damages is huge."

Wall said in his many years working in the region, this was the first DMT lab he's encountered.