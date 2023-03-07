Redmond couple reports being victims of door-to-door solar panel sales scam; BBB offers advice to avoid problems

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond couple, Duane and Penny Looper, are facing some serious solar trouble, saying they were scammed by a company selling rooftop solar panel systems door to door. The couple says their payments and interest are way more than what was quoted.

The couple's daughter, Sarah Looper, shared a fundraising link on Facebook, with a goal of raising $50,000.

"Everything they told us was lies," they said on the fundraising page. "We found out it's in their contract and they can't be sued and they aren't responsible for what their representatives tell you, so they already know they are lying to their customers."

Better Business Bureau Chief Innovation Officer Dale Dixon explained Wednesday what questions to ask when someone is selling a product.

"If you have somebody knock on your door and offer you to sell a product, No. 1, be sure that that person is properly licensed to be selling door to door," Dixon said. "Most cities in the United States have requirements that door-to-door salespeople are licensed by the city in which they're selling."

"No. 2, if you're considering the product they're selling, make sure that you are researching that in depth," he added. "We always recommend you start with www.bbb.org and look at the business profile."

