today at 12:17 PM
Published 11:50 AM

Two Bend women warn public after being victims of recent car break-ins they believe are tied to same man

Submitted by Haley Bier
Security photo of possible theft suspect
Possible theft suspect
Submitted by Haley Bier
Store security photo of possible theft suspect

Police confirm details, investigating if same suspect involved

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two women have been tracking down details, security photos and the whereabouts of a man they believe has been smashing car windows, stealing wallets and using the cards to spend funds quickly in various locations around Bend in recent weeks.

Haley Bier, one of the car break-in victims, provided two store security photos to NewsChannel 21 of the man she believes broke into her car last week.

Bend Police said they had not been able to confirm if the two crimes were related, or if the same person is committing the acts.

Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller confirmed that Bier's case was reported Feb. 28 in NorthWest Crossing and that she reported the next day that her cards were used in a variety of places, including Walgreens and Big Lots, before she could cancel them.

The second woman's break-in occurred on Saturday off SW Chandler Avenue, Miller said, and again, a wallet was taken from the vehicle and the cards used in a variety of places, including Wilco.

Bier told NewsChannel 21 someone else told her they were victimized in January, and that another woman parked in a crowded parking lot near St. Charles Bend had her window bashed out, the suspect took her wallet and then went on a shopping spree.

If you or anyone you know can identify the man pictured, you are encouraged to call the Bend Police Department at 541-693-6911.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with the women and will be speaking with police as well for his report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

