Deschutes County prosecutors reviewing several criminal cases overturned due to non-unanimous jury verdicts

New trial set for next month in one case; hearings underway in another

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Deschutes County convictions -- some high-profile -- dating back years have been overturned and the cases are returning for possible new trials in the wake of recent federal and state Supreme Court rulings striking down non-unanimous jury verdicts.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that under the Constitution, a criminal defendant's right to a jury trial includes the right to a unanimous jury verdict. Late last December, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older cases, not just ones on appeal.

"Most of these cases tend to be either child sexual abuse or domestic violence," District Attorney Stephen Gunnels told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.

"There are three of those cases that are back in Deschutes County, so three individuals have been returned to the jail from prison," Gunnels said. "We expect to get a total of eight cases returned to Deschutes County, and possibly up to a dozen cases total."

"We are reviewing all cases returned on appeal," Gunnels said. "If we are able to re-try those cases, based on available witnesses and evidence, we will."

One involved Nicholas Waldbillig, a Bend man arrested in 2010 at the age of 20 and later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison in the sexual assault of a 19-year-old Bend woman. At a hearing on Monday, Deschutes County Senior Judge Stephen Forte set his bail at $$50,000 and set a new 10-day jury trial for April 25, court records show.

Another involves a former Sisters pastor, Jeremy Shane Hall, who in 2007 at the age of 35 was sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for sexually abusing a teen congregant. The status of that case's reverse and remand to circuit court is set for another hearing on Friday.

Kelsey McGee spoke with Gunnels to find out the challenges and the process of returned cases after such a long period of time. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.