Bend Police Department releases 2022 annual report: Crimes against people, property, society rise slightly

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend Police Department just released its 2022 annual report, providing a variety of statistics and other information to weigh how the year went, in terms of public safety.

One example: the tally of case offenses in three broad categories – crimes against people, against property and against society. The number of property crimes rose a bit, to 1,736, though that’s still well below the tallies in 2018 and 2019. Crimes against people were up slightly from 2021, to 1,024, as were crimes against society, to 2,553.

The department responded to nearly 40,000 non-emergency calls, nearly 12,000 911 calls and about 25,000 officer-initiated calls.

The department also responded to nearly 1,900 mental health and suicidal subject-related calls, 4,299 "unwanted subject" calls, 1,728 crashes and made a record nearly 700 DUII arrests. Drones were deployed more than 300 times, for a variety of reasons -- while K-9 teams made 75 apprehensions and detected drugs in 35 cases.

You can read the full report below. Kelsey McGee is speaking with police and others in the community about what the report shows and their sense of safety in the city. Her report is on NewsChannel 21 at Five.