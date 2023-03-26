10,000 NE Bend residents alerted after shot fired during domestic dispute; manhunt ends with suspect’s surrender

(Update; Details from police on shot fired, suspect's arrest)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – About 10,000 northeast Bend residents got an emergency alert to lock their doors and stay inside Sunday evening after a man allegedly fired a shot into the floor of a home during a domestic dispute, then ran. The alert was lifted after police convinced him to say where he was and turn himself in.

The incident began shortly after 5 p.m., when police responded to a call of shots fired on NE Cobble Creek Avenue, about two blocks north of Ensworth Elementary School.

Witnesses reported hearing people screaming and at least one gunshot, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Before officers arrived on scene, the suspect, later identified as Micah Alan Reid, 41, of Bend, left the home, running north on Shadow Brook Place toward Jackson Avenue.

Because officers believed the man may have been armed when he fled, an alert was sent shortly before 6 p.m. to nearly 10,000 people via Deschutes Alerts, within a one-mile radius of Empire Avenue and 27th Street, Miller said.

“This is an important message from Deschutes County 911 Alerts,” the phone message began; texts and emails to those who signed up for alerts began similarly.

The email subject line referred to "law enforcement activity in the area of Empire Ave/NE 27th St."

"The Bend Police Department is attempting to locate a subject thought to be armed after a dispute," the message began. "He left on foot from an address and was last seen wearing a gray hoody, blue jeans and gray shoes."

"Please stay inside your homes and lock your doors OR avoid the area if you are not currently at home. Please call nine one one if you see anything suspicious," the alert concluded.

Miller said officers were able to communicate by cellphone with Reid, but he refused to share his location.

Officers converged on the area and used armored vehicles and unmanned aerial systems (drones) during the manhunt, Miller said.

After about two hours, negotiators were able to convince Reid to provide his location and turn himself in, she said. He was taken into custody near NE Purcell Boulevard and Lynda Lane.

He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of menacing, harassment, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm, Miller said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., those who got the initial alert received a follow-up message: "CANCEL - The Bend Police Department has located the potentially armed subject and he is in police custody at this time. You may resume normal activity in your area."

An investigation determined that during a domestic dispute, Reid shot a 9-mm handgun into the floor of a home, in the presence of another adult, Miller said.

Officers later found the gun in question when they cleared the house where the shot was fired. Reid was unarmed when taken into custody, Miller said.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies, Redmond Police and Oregon State Police assisted on the call, Miller said, adding, "Bend Police appreciates their help."