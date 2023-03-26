UPDATE: Police lift ‘lock your doors, stay inside’ alert in NE Bend; ‘potentially armed’ subject in custody

(Update: Alert lifted, 'potentially armed' subject located)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police issued an alert through Deschutes County 911 Sunday evening to numerous residents in northeast Bend, advising them to stay inside and lock their doors or avoid the area as they tried to find a subject believed armed after a dispute. The alert was canceled less than 90 minutes later as police said the male subject was in custody.

“This is an important message from Deschutes County 911 Alerts,” the phone message received shortly before 6 p.m. began; the texts and emails to those who signed up for alerts began similarly.

The email subject line referred to "law enforcement activity in the area of Empire Ave/NE 27th St."

"The Bend Police Department is attempting to locate a subject thought to be armed after a dispute," the message began.

"He left on foot from an address and was last seen wearing a gray hoody, blue jeans and gray shoes," it continued.

"Please stay inside your homes and lock your doors OR avoid the area if you are not currently at home. Please call nine one one if you see anything suspicious."

Before 7:30 p.m. came a follow-up message: "CANCEL - The Bend Police Department has located the potentially armed subject and he is in police custody at this time. You may resume normal activity in your area."

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller had no further information to share with NewsChannel 21 initially; we will update here and on our 10 p.m. newscast on Fox and 11 on KTVZ/NBC.