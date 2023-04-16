Eastern Oregon police officer shot and killed; suspect sought; governor orders flags to half-staff

(Update: Gov, Kotek orders flags to half-staff; Johnson also worked at state prison in Ontario)

NYSSA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities over a wide area were looking Sunday for a man they believe shot and killed an Eastern Oregon police officer Saturday night.

Nyssa Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, died after a man he had pursued in a car shot at him. The man identified by authorities as Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, fled and Johnson was dead when sheriff's officers and medical workers arrived, The Oregonian reported.

Johnson responded around 8:20 p.m. to reports the man was making threats to others and damaging property, Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe said in a statement Sunday.

When it appeared Castro was stopping at a home at the corner of Locust and Third Street North, Johnson pulled off the road and the suspect immediately began shooting at him, Goldthorpe said, adding, "There was no time to return fire before Officer Johnson was fatally hit."

Castro fled and medics quickly arrived on scene, as did sheriff's deputies, but the DA said Johnson already had died. An Oregon State Police trooper arrived soon and helped establish a perimeter and question possible witnesses.

OSP are leading the investigation, with help from "pretty much every police agency from various departments in Idaho all the way to La Grande, including federal authorities," the district attorney said.

Anyone with information about Castro's whereabouts was asked to call Malheur County dispatchers at 541-473-5125.

"The appreciation, love, and concern of all citizens of Malheur County go out to the family of Officer Johnson," Goldthorpe said. "The Fallen Badge Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of the family."

Gov. Tina Kotek Sunday night ordered flags at public institutions lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of Johnson, who she said leaves behind a wife and two children, and also worked at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario.

Nyssa, population 3,200, is near the Idaho state line, about 50 miles northwest of Boise.

News release Sunday evening from Gov. Tina Kotek:

Salem, Oregon – Today, Governor Tina Kotek issued a statement in response to the death of Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Johnson was also an Oregon Department of Corrections employee, assigned to Snake River Correctional Institution.

"This is an absolute tragedy. I extend my sincere condolences to Officer Johnson’s family, friends, and the public safety community who knew him well," Governor Kotek said. “Officer Johnson’s service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten.”

Governor Kotek has ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset April 17, in honor and remembrance of Officer Johnson’s sacrifice.

Officer Johnson is survived by his wife and two children. The Fallen Badge Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of the family.