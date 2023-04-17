Bend murder, arson suspect found fit to stand trial, asking judge to let him represent himself

(Update: Blake Mayfield attending today's hearing for report on NewsChannel 21 at Five)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – More than 10 months after a man was found fatally stabbed in his burning northeast Bend townhome, the Bend man accused of murder and arson in the case has been found mentally fit to stand trial and is asking to dismiss his attorney and represent himself.

Thomas Jule Craig, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and arson in the death early last June of Glen Allan Ely, 53, whose body was found by firefighters in his burning Daggett Lane townhome, where Craig was a houseguest.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Alison Emerson ruled a week ago that Craig is able to aid and assist in his own defense after a psychological evaluation by the Oregon State Hospital.

Craig told the judge he’d given his court-appointed attorney, Dylan Potter, “three weeks to see eye to eye” with him, and claimed that Potter was “intimidating me, coercing me to do things I don’t want to do.”

Emerson asked Craig if he wanted to move forward with representing himself, rather than meet with any other lawyers, and he said that was correct.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon on the motion to waive counsel before Judge Randy Miller, the judge assigned to the case. No trial date has been set.

In a four-page handwritten letter from the Deschutes County Jail to the court last month, Craig made a variety of allegations and said he wished to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.