Effort to get tougher-sentence ‘Ezra’s Law’ passed by Oregon Legislature fails on fourth attempt

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The latest attempt in the Oregon Legislature to pass a measure known as Ezra's Law, to toughen the sentence for an assault that leaves a victim with life-long injuries, has failed, officials say

Ezra’s Law would impose a 25-year prison sentence for assailants who cause permanent physical injury to their victims.

Sen. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles) had introduced Senate Bill 430, his fourth attempt at passage (the previous three while serving in the House) since the 2017 brutal shaking of Ezra Thomas, a 2-year-old Jefferson County boy who suffered permanent disability as a result. The man convicted of the crime was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Just last week, the legislation failed for the fourth time. Here's our story about a previous attempt in 2021.

Madras Mayor Mike Lepin recently commemorated April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to ensure safety in the community, and the little boy and family was in the council chambers for the event.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Ezra's grandmother, Tina Jorgensen, about efforts to get Ezra's Law passed in Oregon, and with Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche about the case involving Ezra Thomas.

Her report will be on NewsChannel21 at 5.