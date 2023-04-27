Driver towing trailer with 2 flat tires eludes Crook County deputies, loses trailer, tops 100 mph

Warrant was for misdemeanor - now faces likely felony charge

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man wanted on an arrest warrant and driving a pickup pulling a camp trailer with two flat tires refused to stop for Crook County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning, leading them on a lengthy chase until the trailer came unhooked, then speeding onward at speeds topping 100 mph.

Deputies discontinued the pursuit of the 26-year-old man when he sped up to over 100 mph, Sergeant Brian Bottoms said Thursday. While the active warrant for the man’s arrest was for a misdemeanor charge, he now faces felony elude charges.

Shortly after 11 a.m., deputies spotted the maroon 2012 Dodge pickup pulling a camp trailer on NE Orchard Lane, with two flat tires on the driver’s side, Bottoms said.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield to the lights and siren and successfully eluded police, he said.

The man led deputies on a lengthy pursuit east of Prineville on Highway 26 (the Ochoco Highway), with the camp trailer eventually being dragged on its axles only, Bottoms said.

Around milepost 31, the camp trailer came unhooked from the truck, and the driver abandoned it in the middle of the eastbound lane. Bottoms said deputies stopped the pursuit due to the high speeds, and the driver remains at large and now faces more charges.