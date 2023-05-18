Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Nampa, Idaho boy allegedly taken by non-custodial father

NAMPA, Idaho (KTVZ) – Numerous Central Oregonians received an Amber Alert on their phones Thursday afternoon for a 2-year-old Nampa, Idaho boy who police said was taken from a yard by his non-custodial father in the late morning.

According to a Nampa Police Facebook post, the child was taken from a yard in the 80 block of North Yale Street at 10:55 a.m.

The child was identified as Rudy Oziah Reyes, who has black short hair and brown eyes. He last was seen wearing a gray shirt with hood and Pampers diaper.

The non-custodial father was identified as Rodolfo Reyes, 36, 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, wearing a tank top that’s possibly white and possibly jeans. He’s known to carry a pistol, police said.

A vehicle that is being sought is a dark gray 2018 Honda Civic, Idaho license plate 019Y0R

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is urged to call a Tip Line set up at 208-465-2203.