NW Redmond man critically injured in drive-by shooting in driveway of his home; police hunting for suspect car

(Update: Man shot, seriously wounded; black passenger car sought)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday morning in a drive-by shooting while in the driveway of his northwest Redmond home, police said, requesting neighbors check security videos to help find the suspect and car.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the reported shooting in the 1900 block of Northwest Cedar Avenue, Lieutenant Jesse Petersen said.

Witnesses said a black passenger car drove by a residence, stopped and a person inside the car fired several gunshots at a man in the driveway, then fled the scene, Petersen said.

Redmond Police and Fire and Rescue personnel provided emergency first aid to the man, who was taken to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries, the lieutenant said.

Redmond Police officers shut down the surrounding area and the region’s Major Incident Team was activated to help investigate the case.

Police asked area neighbors to review video surveillance for a black passenger car and contact them with any information regarding RPD Case No. 23-18765, by calling non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield has been in the area to gather information. He will have a report tonight at Five on KTVZ.

Petersen said Redmond Police want to thank Redmond Fire and Rescue, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Oregon State Police and other MIT partners for responding and assisting with the case.

Earlier, police had asked people to stay out of the area of NW Cedar Avenue and 19th Street, which is near Hugh Hartman Elementary School.

Two commenters on the posting said their children's preschool had just gone into lockdown. Another said a small area on Cedar Avenue was blocked off.