NW Redmond drive-by shooting suspect still at large after man is shot, critically injured in his driveway

Despite lack of arrest, police call it isolated incident, say 'there is no risk to the community at this time'

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 42-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded Monday morning in a drive-by shooting while in the driveway of his northwest Redmond home, police said, requesting neighbors check security videos to help find the suspect and car.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the reported shooting in the 1900 block of Northwest Cedar Avenue, Lieutenant Jesse Petersen said.

Witnesses said a black passenger car drove by a residence, stopped and a person inside the car fired several gunshots at a man in the driveway, then fled the scene, police said.

Redmond Police and Fire and Rescue personnel provided emergency first aid to the man, who was taken to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries, the lieutenant said.

Police asked area neighbors to review video surveillance for a black passenger car and contact them with any information regarding RPD Case No. 23-18765, by calling non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Redmond Police officers shut down the surrounding area and the region’s Major Incident Team was activated to help investigate the case.

Petersen spoke to NewsChannel 21 later Monday to provide more details.

"Even though (the) suspect is at large, we do want people to know that we believe this is an isolated incident. There is no risk to the community at this time," the lieutenant told us.

"We just strongly encourage people that if you see something, say something," Petersen added. "So if you hear something like gunshots, or what you think are gunshots, call us through non-emergency, and let us know -- we'll come check it out. Even if it's fireworks, we'll still check it out."

Neighbors also say there have been police calls to the home for issues like cars speeding down the street, but police couldn't confirm those details amid the ongoing investigation.

Petersen said Redmond Police want to thank Redmond Fire and Rescue, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Oregon State Police and other MIT partners for responding and assisting with the case.

Two commenters on the police posting said their children's preschool had just gone into lockdown.