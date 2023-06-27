2019 killer of Boonesborough neighbor seeks release from State Hospital; victim’s upset family will oppose

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend-area woman found guilty except for insanity of murder in the 2019 shooting death of a neighbor will have a hearing Wednesday before the state Psychiatric Security Review Board to decide if she has progressed enough to leave the Oregon State Hospital and instead live elsewhere.

It’s been more than four years since Joanna Kasner shot and killed neighbor Valerie Peterson as she walked her dogs in the Boonesborough area north of Bend, and three years since a judge found her guilty except for insanity of murder and sentenced her to life at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

Peterson’s family received word earlier this month of the PSRB hearing, with a notice that said the hearing is to determine if “Kasner is still affected by a qualifying mental disorder and presents a substantial danger to others.” The board will decide if she’s a proper candidate for conditional release into the community and/or for discharge from board jurisdiction.

A state Department of Justice victim advocate also sent an email about the hearing. She reminded the family that Kasner’s treatment team at her two-year hearing last November said they were preparing her for conditional release to a locked and secured residential treatment facility, and informed them that she now was requesting the conditional release hearing.

The advocate, Kamaile Luke, requested feedback regarding objections to such a release “and counties/cities you would not want her placed in.” The family can request no contact with her, she said, as well as travel restrictions.

"I cannot begin to imagine how upsetting and devastating this notification may be for you and your family," Luke wrote.

Bola Gbadebo spoke Tuesday with members of Peterson’s family who fear that if she is allowed to leave the Oregon State Hospital, she could harm another family. The also claim she was racist and that the killing should have been considered a hate crime. Bola's report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.