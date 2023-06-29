Bend man arrested in guns-drawn Redmond traffic stop after gunfire at Cascade West, raid on his NE Bend home

(Update: Suspect arrested in Cascade West gunfire)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspect in several gunshots fired in the parking lot of a bar on Bend’s Westside was arrested Thursday night in a guns-drawn traffic stop in Redmond after a raid on his northeast Bend home, police said.

Investigators looking into the early Thursday incident at Cascade West Grub & Alehouse on Century Drive identified George Ray Allen West, 22, as the shooting suspect, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said Friday morning.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, Bend Police and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at West’s home on Northeast Sierra Drive, Miller said. That prompted concern among many area residents who witnessed the large police presence, including a police drone hovering over the location for about an hour.

Miller said officers took West into custody around 10:25 p.m. in a high-risk (guns-drawn) traffic stop on SW Odem Medo Lane in Redmond.

He was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail in Bend on charges of reckless endangering, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.

There was no initial word on whether any firearms were found or seized. Miller said the charges were all gun-related, so there was no word of any connection to a stabbing incident at the same location around the same time.

“This remains an open investigation,” Miller said in her update. Anyone who was in the parking lot of Cascade West between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on June 29 and witnessed the altercation was asked to contact Detective Eli Allen at 541-322-2967.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to the report of shots fired in the bar’s parking lot, Miller said Tursday.

Witnesses told officers they heard five or six gunshots in the bar’s parking lot before several vehicles left the scene, Miller said.

At the same time, a man was found on the roof of the bar, and he reported he’d been stabbed in the leg. Miller said Bend Fire medics took the 23-year-old Bend man to St. Charles Bend for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An estimated 30 to 35 people were at the bar at the time of the incident, Miller said.

A witness told NewsChannel 21: "I heard 'Shooter! Shooter!' so I ran behind the bar, and everyone was running and trampling all over each other."

"There were like 10 gunshots, and everyone was worried that they were coming inside," the witness continued. "I sat and waited 10 minutes, and once I got the all clear, I ran out to my car, and the cops had shown up."

Police conducting the investigation asked anyone who might have information to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.

Miller said, "I think we can all agree that part of being a responsible gun owner is not using your gun. If you've been at a bar, if you've been drinking -- not using it in a way that endangers the public or other people."

"We take these crimes really seriously, and we will determine who is responsible and hold them accountable for these types of crimes," she added.