Redmond drive-by shooting victim has died; family, friends mourn loss

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 42-year-old victim of last week's Redmond drive-by shooting on Cedar Avenue in NW Redmond died over the weekend at St. Charles Bend, according to his grieving family and friends.

Esaui "Sy" Mutchler was in his driveway last Monday morning when he was allegedly shot by Mark Johnson, 45, and his son, Iceton Johnson, 18.

Friends and family surrounded Mutchler when he succumbed to his injuries Saturday afternoon in the hospital.

Mutchler leaves behind two daughters, Bronte and Syke. His family has started an online fundraiser to help cover medical bills and other expenses.

