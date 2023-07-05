Redmond 18-year-old indicted, arraigned on murder, other charges in drive-by shooting

Father due back in court Thursday; victim died in hospital over the weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 18-year-old Redmond resident was arraigned Wednesday on an eight-count indictment accusing him and his father of murder in last week’s drive-by shooting that killed a 42-year-old Redmond man in the victim’s driveway.

Iceton Lyman James Johnson is scheduled to return to court July 26th to enter a plea to the charges outlined in Wednesday’s grand jury indictment in the fatal June 26 shooting of Esaui “Sy” Mutchler, 42, who died Saturday at St. Charles Bend.

Johnson’s father, Mark James Johnson, 45, is due back in court Thursday for arraignment on the indictment.

Along with the second-degree murder charge, Iceton Johnson is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled firearm and recklessly endangering another person.

The charge of felon in possession of a firearm noted that Iceton Johnson was convicted in San Diego County in March on a felony charge of having a concealed firearm on his person.

The recklessly endangering charge notes that bullets were shot into the home of Mutchler’s fiancée, who told NewsChannel 21 that a bullet nearly struck her as she lay sleeping inside.

A conviction on the second-degree murder charge would bring a sentence of 25 years to life, meaning they could seek parole after 25 years. Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels said the joint indictment of the father and son makes it likely that the cases will result in a joint trial.