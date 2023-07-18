Police ID woman killed in homicide at her NW Bend home; looking for victim’s missing SUV

(Update: Adding video)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police have identified a homicide victim found Monday at her northwest Bend home and are asking the public to watch for her SUV – but not approach it -- and provide any information that could assist in their investigation.

The death of Evelyn Jeanette Weaver, 28, at her home in the 200 block of NW Hill Street “is now being investigated as a homicide,” police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said, updating the initial information about what was initially called a “suspicious” death.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team has been activated and is working with Bend police detectives on their investigation, assisted by the Oregon State Police Forensics Lab, Miller said.

Police also are looking for Weaver’s 2004 silver Honda CR-V, Oregon license plate 085 BMP. They released two photos of the SUV and warned: “If you see this vehicle, do not approach it – call 911.”

Police asked anyone with information about Weaver’s death or who had any interaction with her between July 13-18 and who has not yet been in contact with police to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.

Miller said police will remain on scene at the home through at least Friday as they collect evidence and complete their forensic investigation.

Officers responded to a call around 11:20 a.m. Monday from a Bend man who went to the home to check on the resident and found the woman unresponsive, Miller said. Officers called to the scene determined the woman had died.

Crime scene tape was strung across the street in the area and several officers and investigators were on the scene.