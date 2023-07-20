Bend police release security photos of homicide victim’s SUV left on Klamath Falls street, someone getting out

(Update: New details released on where SUV was found; police ask public for video)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old woman at her northwest Bend home released new details and blurry security photos Friday of where her SUV was found on a Klamath Falls street and someone getting out and walking away, as they seek videos and help from the public.

Evelyn Jeanette Weaver’s silver 2004 Honda CR-V was found Thursday at the corner of Shasta Way and Division Street in Klamath Falls, but surveillance video showed it had been there since early last Saturday, two days before the woman’s body was found at her NW Hill Street home, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Police located surveillance video showing the SUV stopping at the location in the early morning of Saturday, July 15, Miller said.

Police released four low-quality photos showing the vehicle at that location and a person who got out and walked away. Miller said she has no reason to believe the person returned to the SUV.

“Bend residents are asked to look through any surveillance video between July 8-14 for a person whose description and clothing may match” the released images, Miller said.

Businesses and residents along Highway 97 between Bend and Klamath Falls were asked to review any surveillance video they have from between 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 and 3:30 a.m. the next day, to look for the SUV or person in the images.

Also, anyone who traveled between Bend and Klamath Falls during those hours and who may have encountered the SUV or its occupant also is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday, but Miller said the "results will take some time."

She also said investigators are not describing the SUV as "stolen" at this time; they had only said her SUV was missing from the address, then found by a member of the public.

Miller also said Friday that investigators have completed forensics and evidence collection at the home and released it to its owners.

Despite the many unanswered questions so far, friends of Weaver have reached out to us, wanting to remember her life.

"It's just the ultimate shame, if this is how she's remembered, because she's so much more than what's happened," Catherina Alyse, a friend of Weaver's since college, told us Thursday.

According to her LinkedIn account, Evelyn Weaver worked as a scientist at Lonza in Bend.

Weaver attended the University of Oregon, where she graduated with a masters of science in 2019.

Another friend from school, Noah, told us: "I am not a very scientific person, but she made science interesting, and the things she was studying just blew my mind."

Ayla Burnett said, "My friendship with her, along with a lot of ours (other friends), was centered around being outside, grilling steak at the river."

Aolani Onatah added, "I would often visit her in Bend, and us just hanging out and watching Mako Mermaids. And try out horrible New Zealand accents. Thinking how much I wish I could say it to her again."

Al Roberts said, "She was the only person I could actually walk fast with. She was on a mission, always."

On Monday, officers responded to a call around 11:20 a.m. from a Bend man who went to the home to check on Weaver and found her unresponsive.

Weaver lived alone and was renting the home on Northwest Hill Street.

Caution tape was still wrapped around an entire block along the street on Thursday morning. Investigators could be seen removing items from the home, most of them in boxes.

Neighbors tell us they don't consider the area dangerous, but have noticed a change in recent years.

Alvaro Nunez, a tattoo artist who works on Hill Street, told NewsChannel 21 "Bend is definitely changing. It's not the beautiful small place that it once was, the hidden gem."

Alyse concluded our conversation by saying, "She didn't deserve this. There's no reason for this to happen to her, because she did nothing but bring joy and goodness. She is still the light of my life."

Bend police detectives traveled to Southern Oregon to collect Weaver's SUV, and investigate the area where it was found.

They're also talking with people looking for anyone who had any interaction with Weaver July 13-18.