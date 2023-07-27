Shocked, grieving friends sharing memories of Bend man shot, killed in Montana apparent homicide-suicide

(Update: Isabella Warren is speaking with friends of Eric Newman)

EUREKA, Mont. (KTVZ) – A 40-year-old Bend man was shot and killed at a Montana boat ramp Wednesday afternoon during an argument with a Montana man who later shot and killed himself, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives and Eureka Police officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the Rexford Bench boat launch on a report of a shooting, Sheriff Darren Short said.

They arrived to learn a verbal dispute occurred between two men who were loading boats at the boat ramp.

Short said Eric Newman of Bend got back in his vehicle to back down the boat ramp when the other man, Christopher Foster, 51, of Kalispell, pulled a handgun and shot Newman.

“Foster then retreated to the parking area and was later found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff said, adding that both men died at the scene.

Newman was a state representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and actively wrote for the Bend Bulletin and Oregon Hunters Magazine.

St. Charles Health System spokeswoman Alandra Johnson confirmed that Newman worked in the IT department at the Bend hospital.

"His teammates and the entire St. Charles team are devastated to hear of his death and share our deepest sympathies with his family and friends," she said.

Shocked family and friends are mourning the loss of Newman, who leaves behind a wife of 16 years and three young children.

Isabella Warren is speaking Friday with friends of Newman about how much he loved his family, the community and the wilderness. Her report airs on NewsChannel 21 at Five

They say the avid hunter, outdoorsman, loving father and husband took his kids on a million outdoor adventures to explore, discover and enjoy all of the amazing wonders of Oregon and beyond.

A tribute page that includes a fundraising effort has been created at: https://everloved.com/life-of/eric-newman/?flow=264