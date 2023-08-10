Amid manhunt for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect in downtown Bend fatal shooting, victim’s grieving family shares details

(Update: Suspect, victim ID'd; woman charged with helping him flee; victim's family shares info, photos)

Says Taylor Wyss was playing pool at Duda's, suspect became 'disruptive'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A nationwide “be on the lookout” alert has been sent to law enforcement to find a 20-year-old Bend man sought in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old Redmond man early Thursday on Wall Street in downtown Bend, authorities said Friday after two raids failed to locate the suspect.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office released the names Friday of both the victim, Taylor Shane Wyss, and the suspect, Caleb Joseph Cegers, who Sergeant Jason Wall warned should be considered “armed and dangerous.” A 21-year-old Bend woman was arrested shortly after the shooting on several charges, including helping Cegers flee the scene.

The sheriff’s office was asked by Bend Police to lead the investigation after Bend PD homicide detectives learned a witness to the shooting was related to Police Chief Mike Krantz.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 19000 block of Astro Place, off Brookswood Boulevard in southwest Bend, but did not locate Cegers, Wall said.

The SWAT Team conducted a second raid around 3 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northeast Cackler Lane, off Butler Market Road – but again, Cegers was not found.

Wall said Cegers “is believed to be the primary suspect” in the shooting. He is a 2021 Summit High School graduate, Bend-La Pine Schools confirmed.

"If any members of the public have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 911," Wall said, adding that "if any members of the public witness Cegers, do not approach as he is believed to armed and dangerous."

Wall told NewsChannel 21 that "a nationwide 'Be on the Lookout' was broadcast through our dispatch center."

Wyss's sister told NewsChannel 21 he was a 2009 Mountain View High School graduate and leaves behind a 1-year-old son.

She said Taylor was playing pool at Duda's Billiards Bar on Wall Street and that Cegers was being disruptive. She believes her brother tried to defuse the situation, and Wyss was shot in the stomach as he was leaving.

The victim's brother, Kendall Wyss, shared photos of him with NewsChannel 21 and said, "We are absolutely heartbroken. And we feel it is our responsibility to do what we need to do to protect the community and speak out for my brother, who was murdered for absolutely no reason, in our home town."

A 21-year-old Bend woman, Sadie Madalyn Cole, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a bartender at Duda's, minutes before the shooting, then helping Cegers flee the scene, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Cole was arrested around 1:15 a.m., just over an hour after the shooting, at her home in the 64000 block of Hunnell Road on charges of fourth-degree assault, hindering prosecution and second-degree criminal mischief. Miller said she could face additional charges.

Bend Police responded just after midnight Thursday to a report that a man had been shot in the 1000 block of NW Wall Street, Miller said Thursday.

Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound and rendered aid before he was taken by Bend Fire & Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Bend, where he died of his injuries, Miller said.

Police said late Thursday afternoon that early in the shooting investigation, they learned a witness is related to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent potential conflicts of interest, the Bend Police Department made the proactive decision to formally request the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office assume the role of primary agency overseeing the case investigation," the update said, adding that DCSO's Sgt. Jason Wall will handle future media inquiries.

Wall Street between Greenwood and Oregon avenues and Oregon Avenue between Bond and Tumalo streets were shut down for four hours while officers investigated the deadly shooting.

The sheriff’s office, Oregon State Police and the Redmond Police Department also assisted on the incident, Miller said.