Bend murder suspect Caleb Cegers, brother arrested ‘without incident’ in Tennessee

(Update: Caleb, Dahnte Cegers arrested in Cleveland, Tennessee)

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (KTVZ) – Two Bend brothers sought in nationwide felony arrest warrants in last week’s fatal shooting of a Redmond man outside a downtown Bend bar were arrested Friday night in Cleveland Tennessee, east of Chattanooga, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, was contacted and arrested without incident around 11:30 p.m. EST (8:30 Pacific time) “without incident,” Sergeant Jason Wall said.

His older brother, Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers, 25, charged earlier this week with hindering prosecution of his brother, was contacted earlier Friday evening at a residence in the city of about 50,000 and taken into custody, also without incident, Wall said.

Further details of the arrests were not immediately provided. But the sergeant said the sheriff’s office wanted to “extend their appreciation to the United States Marshal’s Service and the Cleveland (Tennessee) Police Department for their assistance.”

Caleb Cegers is accused of second-degree murder in last week’s fatal downtown Bend shooting of Taylor Shane Wyss, 35, of Redmond.

Wall had said earlier Friday that the “Sheriff’s Office detective unit is continuing to work tirelessly to apprehend” the two brothers.

The warrant was issued last Friday for Caleb Cegers for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. A nationwide warrant was issued Tuesday of this week for Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers for the crime of hindering prosecution, Wall said.

Wall did not provide details, but Tuesday's court filing said Dahnte Cegers helped his brother avoid apprehension "on or about" Tuesday of this week, several days after the killing.

"At this time, investigators are actively pursuing any and all investigative leads," Wall said in a brief update Friday morning. "If the public has any information, they are encouraged to contact Deschutes County 911 non-emergency at 541-693-6911."

"If these individuals are witnessed by the public, do not approach, as they are believed to be armed and dangerous," the sergeant added.