Older brother of downtown Bend homicide suspect Caleb Cegers also sought, for hindering prosecution

Caleb and Dahnte Cegers, both sought on nationwide felony warrants in last week's fatal shooting of Taylor Wyss
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Published 11:44 AM

Sheriff's office warns both men sought on nationwide warrants 'are believed to be armed and dangerous'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County authorities who issued a nationwide felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Caleb Cegers, accused of second-degree murder in last week’s fatal downtown Bend shooting of Taylor Shane Wyss, have done the same for his older brother, Dahnte Cegers, 25, accused of hindering prosecution.

Sergeant Jason Wall said Friday that the “Sheriff’s Office detective unit is continuing to work tirelessly to apprehend” the two brothers.

The warrant was issued last Friday for Caleb Cegers for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. A nationwide warrant was issued Tuesday of this week for Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers for the crime of hindering prosecution, Wall said.

Wall did not provide details, but Tuesday's court filing said Dahnte Cegers helped his brother avoid apprehension "on or about" Tuesday of this week, several days after the killing.

"At this time, investigators are actively pursuing any and all investigative leads," Wall said in a brief update. "If the public has any information, they are encouraged to contact Deschutes County 911 non-emergency at 541-693-6911."

"If these individuals are witnessed by the public, do not approach, as they are believed to be armed and dangerous," the sergeant added.

Barney Lerten

Barney Lerten

