Downtown Bend murder defendant’s girlfriend, charged with helping him flee, is court no-show; arrest warrant issued

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – As Bend murder defendant Cole Cegers and his brother Dahnte await extradition from Tennessee, Cole’s reported girlfriend, arrested that night for allegedly assaulting a bartender and helping Cegers flee, failed to show up for a court hearing Thursday, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Sadie Madalyn Cole, 21, was formally charged Wednesday with hindering prosecution, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct for her actions late August 9 and early August 10, when police said she and Caleb Cegers were asked to leave Duda’s Billiards Bar for being disruptive.

Taylor Shane Wyss, 33, was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside the bar around midnight. Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels has said Wyss did not instigate or take part in the fight inside the bar.

Police said Cole, who reportedly was dating Caleb Cegers, punched a bartender, then helped Cegers leave in a car.

After her arrest, she was conditionally released, pending Thursday afternoon’s scheduled court appearance. Among the conditions were to obey all laws, let the court know of any change in address, not leave Oregon without permission and have no contact with the bartender, a 23-year-old Bend resident, court records show.

A nationwide manhunt for the brothers ended a week ago when they were arrested separately and without incident in Cleveland, Tennessee, east of Chattanooga. Dahnte Cegers is also charged with hindering prosecution of his brother.