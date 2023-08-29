Bend PD looking to add 2nd command post to help house resources, help response to larger crime scenes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department is wanting to add a 2nd command post to their tool belt to help house more resources and respond better to larger crime scenes.

Police Chief Mike Krantz says the idea came to add another command post after last years Safeway shooting incident, which left 3, including the gunman, dead. The shooting drew, at one point, 86 vehicles. Bend Police operated a command post out of the back of a lieutenant’s SUV.

He also cited population growth in Deschutes County over the last few years as a reason for another post.

Bend PD as of now only has one command post, and can house a maximum of 5 officers at a time at a crime scene. Better response to incidents like the Safeway shooting are also motivation for the department to move forward with a new command post.

