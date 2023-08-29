Bend PD looks to add second command post to house more resources, improve response to large crime scenes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department plans to add a second mobile command post to their tool belt to help house more resources and respond better to larger crime scenes, Police Chief Mike Krantz said Tuesday.

Krantz says the idea came to add another command post after last year's Safeway shooting incident, which left three people dead, including the gunman. The shooting drew, at one point, 86 first responder vehicles. Police operated a command post out of the back of a lieutenant’s SUV.

Krantz also cited population growth in Deschutes County over the last few years as a reason for another post.

Bend PD currently has a command post that can house a maximum of five officers at a time at a crime scene. An improved response to incidents like the Safeway shooting is also motivation for the department to move forward with a new command post.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield spoke with Chief Krantz Tuesday morning. His report airs tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.