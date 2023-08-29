Skip to Content
Bend woman found lying injured on NE 2nd Street dies at hospital; ‘suspicious death’ investigation underway

Bend Police Dept.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police have begun a suspicious death investigation after a seriously injured woman found lying on Northeast Second Street died at St. Charles Bend early Tuesday.

Officers responded around 6:35 a.m. Monday to reports of a woman lying in the street on Northeast Second Street near DeKalb Avenue, about a half-block from The Lighthouse Navigation Center, a shelter operated by the Shepherd’s House.

The woman, later identified as Jeri Lynn Davies, 51, of Bend, had “multiple injuries,” police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said. She added that they "aren't identifying the injuries at this time."

Davies was taken to St. Charles Bend, where she died around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Bend police are investigating Davies’ death as suspicious,” Miller said.

Witnesses said the woman “frequented the area,” Miller said, but she also told NewsChannel 21, "I am not aware that Ms. Davies was staying at the shelter."

Second Street between DeKalb and Emerson avenues was closed for several hours Tuesday morning but has since reopened, she added.

Barney Lerten

