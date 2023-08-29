Bend woman found lying injured in street dies at hospital, had been asked to leave nearby shelter after argument

(Update: Adding video, information from shelter about recent stay)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a seriously injured woman found lying on Northeast Second Street early Monday died of her injuries at St. Charles Bend less than 24 hours later. She had been asked to leave a nearby shelter after an argument, staff said.

Officers responded around 6:35 a.m. Monday to reports of a woman lying in the street on Northeast Second Street near DeKalb Avenue, about a half-block from The Lighthouse Navigation Center, a shelter operated by the Shepherd’s House.

The woman, later identified as Jeri Lynn Davies, 51, of Bend, had “multiple injuries,” police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said. She added that they "aren't identifying the injuries at this time."

Davies was taken to St. Charles Bend, where she died around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Bend police are investigating Davies’ death as suspicious,” Miller said.

Witnesses said the woman “frequented the area,” Miller said.

Second Street between DeKalb and Emerson avenues was closed for several hours Tuesday morning but has since reopened, she added.

Shepherd's House staff confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that Davies had been staying at the shelter. They said she'd been asked Sunday afternoon to leave for a day after a heated argument with another resident.

But Evan Hendrix, director of navigation at The Lighthouse, told us he hopes people won't "quickly jump to talk about why this happened, and I think would skip over the reality that Jeri was a person who was really well-connected in this community, was really well-known and loved, and had lots of care and support."

"And I think before we start trying to dissect why this happened, I think it would be really important for us to honor her life," Hendrix said.