Social media bomb threat prompts search of Summit High School; Monday classes, activities canceled

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A bomb threat against Summit High School posted on social media over the weekend has prompted a search of the school and the cancellation of Monday's classes and activities, including sports practices and games.

Here is the text of a note Bend-La Pine Schools emailed to Summit parents on Sunday night:

"Hello Summit families,

"After a meeting this evening with our law enforcement partners, we made the difficult decision to cancel all classes and activities at Summit High School on Monday, Sept. 11, in response to a threat that was posted on social media this weekend. Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating this threat, and we believe it is best for students to stay home tomorrow. All students are excused for the day, and all after-school activities, including practices and games, are canceled.

"We are working closely with the Bend Police Department in response to a post shared Saturday evening on social media. The post, which has since been deleted, used threatening language in reference to Summit High School, use of a destructive device, and tomorrow’s anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. With the assistance of Oregon State Police and the FBI, detectives are working to determine if the threat is credible or not. The school campus was searched today; an additional search will be conducted in the morning with the assistance of a trained OSP canine.

"If you have any information on who may be responsible for the threat, please contact Bend Police at (541) 693-6911.

"The tip we received about the threat was shared through the SafeOregon program. Oregon students, parents, school staff and community members may use this service to report student safety threats. Learn more at https://www.safeoregon.com/report-a-tip/.

"We will provide you with an update on this situation by Monday evening.

Thank you,

Bend-La Pine Schools"