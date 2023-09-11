Bend woman arrested on murder, kidnap charges in killing of Madras man who disappeared a year ago

OSP, sheriff's office had asked public to help find 'missing and endangered' resident

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman was arrested Friday in Crook County and arraigned Monday on seven counts of murder and kidnapping in the killing a year ago of a Madras man who authorities had said at the time was “missing and endangered” and sought the public’s help to find.

The initial charging document, called an information, filed Monday by District Attorney Kari Hathorn accuses Audrey Nicole Hahn, 31, of three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and first- and second-degree kidnapping charges in the death of Thomas Patrick Nielson.

One alleges the killing occurred “in the course of or as a result of intentional maiming or torture” of the victim, between Sept. 7 and Sept. 11 of last year.

Nielson last was seen on Sept. 6, 2022 at his home in the 1600 block of SW Culver Highway, Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in its public alert , issued last Sept. 21.

Prosecutors frequently file multiple charges in a single crime, based on different possible explanations of their commission. The two other first-degree murder counts filed Monday accuse Hahn of causing Nielson’s death “in an effort to conceal the commission or identity of perpetrator of the crime of assault,” or while committing a second-degree kidnapping.

Hathorn said Hahn was arrested Friday by Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police detectives and booked into the Crook County Jail, where she was being held without bail.

"I don’t believe there is any risk to the public, but it is an ongoing investigation,“ Hathorn told NewsChannel 21, so "no additional information is being released at this time.”

Hahn is due back in court Friday on an expected grand jury indictment.

According to court records, Hahn was living in Madras when she was arrested in June of last year on first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle charges. She pleaded guilty in August of 2022 to the theft charge and was sentenced to 20 days in the county jail and two years probation. Hahn also pleaded guilty at the same time to fourth-degree assault in a 2021 arrest.

Other court filings also show Hahn was living in Redmond when she was arrested in May 2020 on a misdemeanor second-degree theft charge. She pleaded guilty three months later and was sentenced to a day in jail and a year probation.