2 months after Evelyn Weaver killing, no arrests in Bend homicide: How long do police have before a case goes cold?

No apparent witnesses to crime makes it a tougher challenge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney Stephen Gunnels says there have been no arrests or major updates to share in the "very active" investigation into Evelyn Weaver's July killing at her northwest Bend home, assuring it's a top-priority case. NewsChannel 21 is asking: How long it takes before a case is considered cold?"

According to Bend PD, they currently have five "cold cases" open related to deaths dating back to 1962, through 2014.

Weaver's SUV later was found abandoned in Klamath Falls, and police asked Bend residents to check security cameras for certain periods, as well as Tesla drivers, whose cars record video.

When asked about the Weaver case Tuesday, Gunnels said, "It’s a very active investigation, and the Bend Police detectives, all of them, are and have been involved in this investigation since the murder occurred."

Gunnels says the Weaver homicide investigation involves no apparent witnesses to the crime, which is different than other cases such as that of Taylor Wyss, a Redmond man recently killed in downtown Bend. The suspect in that case was arrested in Tennessee less than two weeks after the shooting.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Gunnels Wednesday afternoon for more information about cold cases, and possible updates on any ongoing investigations. He'll air his report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.