Bend man caught on camera shoplifting 3 tequila bottles in his pants; raid turns up 57 bottles of stolen alcohol

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend liquor store owner recently used security video footage to spot a man shoplifting three bottles of tequila in his pants, leading to the arrest of a Bend man and a raid on his home that turned up nearly five-dozen bottles of alcohol stolen from area liquor stores, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded on Sept. 4 to a shoplifting report at the Wagner Mall Liquor Beer & Wine store on NE Third Street, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

After discovering a $500 bottle of tequila missing from a shelf, he reviewed the video footage and noticed a man conceal three bottles of tequila in his pants before buying a $10 bottle of vodka, Miller said, adding that the theft totaled at least $680.

Officers were able to identify the 56-year-old suspect and contacted him on Saturday. He told them he gives away the bottles to friends, or in exchange for services, Miller said.

When police contacted the man, he had five bottles of alcohol in his vehicle, Miller said. He agreed to a search of his home in the 60000 block of Ashford Drive, where officers found several cases of wine and liquor.

A total of 57 bottles of alcohol, with a total estimated retail value of $1,850, were removed and stored as evidence. The original three stolen bottles of tequila were not recovered, Miller added.

More charges may be forthcoming, Miller said.

"We do not know how many stores he hit over how long a period of time," Miller said, "and that’s part of why we’re asking retail stores to check, and why our investigation remains open.

Anyone who believes their store may have been a victim of the suspect's thefts is asked to contact Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference Case No. 2023-00054560.